StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

