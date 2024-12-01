StockNews.com Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TTD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,378.45. This trade represents a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

