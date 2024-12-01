StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

TOPS stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

