StockNews.com Upgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

CTRN stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $171.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.40. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

In other Citi Trends news, CFO Heather L. Plutino bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,210.84. This trade represents a 20.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

