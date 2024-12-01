StockNews.com Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS opened at $177.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $120.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $144.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $16,713,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 252.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

