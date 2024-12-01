SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 113910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Stephens increased their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

SunOpta Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. This represents a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $99,616.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,430. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

