Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 30,124 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $16.93.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

