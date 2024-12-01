Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 851,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,701,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Symbotic Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,084.48. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $250,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,929.96. This trade represents a 27.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 22.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Symbotic by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

