T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.83.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $286.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $148.19 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

