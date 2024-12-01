TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

View Our Latest Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 108.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.