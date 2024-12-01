Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $192.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $185.66 and a 52-week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,329,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.