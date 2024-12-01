The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

