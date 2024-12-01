The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.05 and last traded at $166.05. 30,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 175,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,459,950. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,551 shares of company stock worth $4,781,935. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 548,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,883,000 after purchasing an additional 143,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $14,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

