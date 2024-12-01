The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 427,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.70 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

About Yum! Brands



Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

