The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 251,045 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,701,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 24.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

