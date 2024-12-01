The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 114,530 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,530 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $55.53 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Aptiv from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fox Advisors downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

