The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,504 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entegris were worth $25,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after acquiring an additional 256,186 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

