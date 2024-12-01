Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $59.02 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $3.37 per share. This represents a $13.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.84%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.