Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,451 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after purchasing an additional 370,181 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,820,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,390,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $126.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

