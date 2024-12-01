Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 88.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,485 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 2nd quarter worth $93,586,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Shares of PZZA opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $78.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

