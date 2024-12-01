Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.36 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 227,033 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 187,939 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.