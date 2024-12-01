Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FOF opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.