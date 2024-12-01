Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.51 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novanta were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 38.0% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $1,347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,845.40. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $636,876.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,110.19. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,650 shares of company stock worth $2,956,686. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Novanta Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.35 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.33 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Featured Articles

