Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $301.67 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $303.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

