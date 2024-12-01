Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,419 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $423,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

