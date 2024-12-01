Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after buying an additional 1,456,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,772,000 after acquiring an additional 284,359 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 505.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 235,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,739,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

