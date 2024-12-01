Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 505.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 51,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2,808.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 268,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.