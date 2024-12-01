Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

