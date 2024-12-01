Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,422 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $130,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,351. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,269.03. This represents a 9.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $943,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

