Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cabot were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Insider Activity

In other Cabot news, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $96,655.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,571.08. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,649,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,099.25. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,807 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,941. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.