Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,250 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Olin were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 1,220.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Olin by 846.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Olin by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Olin

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

