Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 131,149 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 42.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 350,839 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $3,471,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $197.57 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $202.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,255. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.