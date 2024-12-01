Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,560 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WGO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

