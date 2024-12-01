Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,632 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

RAMP opened at $30.36 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

