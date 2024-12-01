Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 305 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 47.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Whirlpool by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 253.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 154.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

