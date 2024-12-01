Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 430 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 680,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,153,000 after buying an additional 73,396 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,981,000 after acquiring an additional 372,914 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,790. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

