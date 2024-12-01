Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 488 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 549,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 33.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,756 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

