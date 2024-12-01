Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,594 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 402.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 143,446 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 228.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. This represents a 35.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.