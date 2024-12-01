Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 887 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Corning by 9.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Corning by 115.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 126.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 286.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

