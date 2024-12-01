Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after acquiring an additional 198,227 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 650.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 208,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 180,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 175,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 157,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,758,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

