TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 151.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TopBuild by 152.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $413,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 30.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $390.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.28 and a 200-day moving average of $395.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $292.50 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

