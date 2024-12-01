United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.35. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 1,856,515 shares.

The company has a market cap of $831.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

