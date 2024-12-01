Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $216.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average is $201.46. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $161.92 and a 12-month high of $216.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

