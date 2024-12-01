Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $128.86. Approximately 1,416,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,179,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,451 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,153. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

