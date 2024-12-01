Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 750,904 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter valued at $3,531,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Viasat by 63.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viasat by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 162,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Viasat by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 72,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Viasat’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

