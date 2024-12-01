Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $120.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

