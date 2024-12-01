Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Plug Power by 25.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 57.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 234,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,923 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.