Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 25,714 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 19.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,626,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 572,522 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DocGo by 1.9% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 97.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

