Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.4 %

DIN stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $547.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

