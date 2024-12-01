Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 94.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APEI. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

